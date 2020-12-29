NWA National champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss a variety of topics, which include Murdoch looking back at his time in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How WWE has this image of what a superstar should look like”

WWE has kind of, what’s the best way I can put it—they’ve ‘normalized’ the fact that a wrestler has to be jacked, cut-up abs, just this beautiful physical specimen, and that every wrestler has to be that way, or they’re not a star. We’ve been conditioned to think that. And that’s because for so long, WWE had a stronghold as being the number one company in the world. There are so many talented wrestlers out there that look their part and that may not be a guy who’s chiseled and has 3% body fat. NWA is a place for guys to go and get over, for guys to go out there and be real.

Getting pulled from WWE TV because Vince McMahon didn’t like the way he looked: