NWA National champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss a variety of topics, which include Murdoch looking back at his time in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How WWE has this image of what a superstar should look like”
WWE has kind of, what’s the best way I can put it—they’ve ‘normalized’ the fact that a wrestler has to be jacked, cut-up abs, just this beautiful physical specimen, and that every wrestler has to be that way, or they’re not a star. We’ve been conditioned to think that. And that’s because for so long, WWE had a stronghold as being the number one company in the world. There are so many talented wrestlers out there that look their part and that may not be a guy who’s chiseled and has 3% body fat. NWA is a place for guys to go and get over, for guys to go out there and be real.
Getting pulled from WWE TV because Vince McMahon didn’t like the way he looked:
We were pulled off of TV, and we were throwing ideas to the writers, and every week we were just getting just shot down like, ‘No, no, no.’ And we hit up one of the writers one day and we’re like, ‘We keep giving you guys ideas, you guys are coming up with ideas, who’s shutting us down?’ And they straight up told us it’s Vince. We sat down with him, Lance is on one side, I’m on the other side, and we just asked him outright, ‘The writers are throwing ideas at you, we’re throwing ideas at you, and you keep shooting us down. What is it that you are not happy with when it comes to us?’ And he pulled his glasses down, looked at both of us, and he looked at Lance, who had black hair at the time, and he goes, ‘I hate your fake black hair.’ And he looked at me, and he goes, ‘I don’t like your pasty white skin.’ The next day, I’m tan and my partner’s got bleached blonde hair… Sure enough, Vince gets a picture of it, that next week, we’re on TV.