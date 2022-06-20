The recent NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view saw Trevor Murdoch become a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Nick Aldis, Samuel Shaw and Thom Latimer to capture the vacant title. The title was vacant due to former champion Matt Cardona suffering a torn biceps and being pulled from the event. Alwayz Ready also saw Murdoch defeat Aron Stevens earlier in the night, in what was Stevens’ final match.

Murdoch recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss what happened at Alwayz Ready, his feud with Cardona, and more. The show sent us the following highlights. For the full interview, you can visit ShiningWizards.com and listen to Episode 589: Champ Champ.

Having Aron Steven’s last match: You’re here to make friends or make money. That’s where that statement comes from. Again, I don’t know why Aron would choose me to be his last opponent to wrestle. Most guys want to end up going out on their feet. Right now, I’m in the middle of no-nonsense bullshit. I don’t care about what’s going on with other people. I know that sounds horrible, but it’s sure as hell working for me. So, I’m focused. I’m focused on what I’m going to do. Aron, God love him… it wasn’t a good decision to have me as his last opponent.

Matt Cardona: Me and Matt are going to have our dance. Whether I’m World champion or not, he owes me a W, and I’m coming to get that shit. Would I rather have had Matt in there for the World championship? Sure as hell, yeah. I’m the World’s heavyweight champion. That means I beat the best, and Matt’s one of the best. He’s lucky that unfortunately he had a biceps tear. Once I knew that happened, my attention moved directly towards Nick (Aldis) because I know that Nick was swarming around it. One of the things I learned from my first run, when I was chasing after the World Heavyweight title, I chased and chased and chased Nick everywhere. I was relentless. While I was doing that, what I didn’t realize was, I was burning myself out. I wasn’t able to be the World champion I wanted to be and Matt Cardona capitalized on it. Now, this time is going to be a whole lot different. Not to mention, I waited. I sat back and I waited for my right moment and the right time. I told everybody. It wasn’t a surprise. I’ve been telling people for weeks. I’m coming, and I’m going to be the World champion again. Now, if they didn’t listen to me, that’s their own damn fault. I sent the warning. I’m coming and I proved it every time I’ve stepped in the ring.

On The 4-way at Alwayz Ready: With the other two gentlemen jumping in, that did catch me off guard in the fatal 4-way. I was not expecting Sam Shaw, and I was not expecting Thom Lattimer. Definitely, the game plan changed. What worked in my benefit is the ego and desire to be World champion from Thom Lattimer and Sam Shaw. Those guys wanted it just as badly as I did. I just had to wait for my right moment and right time. I saw Nick. He teed it up and I took it.

Working Wildkat Sports’ X-Rated event on June 25th in New Orleans: Wildkat Sports has grown, and a lot of people know about the company. They put on great shows, with huge houses and great matches. I had planned on coming to WildKat and boom, the pandemic hit and it just shut everybody down, and everything down, so I just figured I’d have to wait for my right time and right moment. WildKat Sports picked up. I heard that they were going to be doing a show, and I called up the promoter and said “Hey, let’s do some business,” and he asked me what I wanted to do, and I said “I want to fight your World champion.” And he goes, “Let’s get ‘er done.”

Difference between his two title reigns: I’ve had a lot of people ask me what’s the difference between my first title run and me winning the title [now]. And I’ll be honest with you. The first time, it felt like it was for Harley, and felt like it was more for my family, and for Saint Louis and for the people who have supported me. This one? Boys, this is all me. This is all mine. I’m going to blaze my own path my way, and if I piss people off, I’m sorry. At the end of the day, I’m still going to end up being World heavyweight champion. I’ve heard so many stories about top guys having to step on people to be elevated or to get their opportunities. I’ve heard so many kinds of semi-horror stories, and I always told myself I didn’t want to be that guy. I didn’t want to carry myself that way in the business. I didn’t want people to think that way. But I’ll be honest with you. Maybe they had it right the whole time, guys. You know what I mean? Because we’re still talking about those champions. And now they’re nice guys. Now everybody loves them and thinks they’re great. While they were going after the World title, people thought they were the biggest pieces of shit out there. I don’t care what you think about me right now, because at the end of the day, you’re going to understand why I’m doing what I’m doing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.