NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recalled working for Ring Ka King in 2012 in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Here are some highlights:

How his run with Ring Ka King came together:

“I got a call. Dave Lagana’s name has bounced in and out throughout my life. Dave Lagana’s one of those guys who called me. He said, ‘Hey, Jeff is putting together shows over in India. We need a cowboy.’ The way he was trying to explain it to me, basically what he needed was the generic cowboy. Cause over in India, they don’t understand redneck, country, and cowboy are three different things. All they know is be country. So they wanted cowboy hat, chaps, the vest, which was no problem for me. Plus, Jeff was a part of it and I was part of the original TNA. I was part of the first eight or nine episodes when it was the weekly pay-per-view model there. Obviously, Jeff knows what he’s doing, he’s built the company up to now. We’re still talking about that company.”

What he thought of working for the project:

“It was an amazing experience. On top of the fact you go in there to wrestle, India doesn’t have a lot of wrestling companies. They don’t get a lot of live pro wrestling. So we were like rockstars there. They had, I think, ticketing was either really cheap or free. Which brought the masses, man. They had to close the doors and say, ‘We can’t fit any more people in here.’ Which was amazing in itself, but you’re also walking by the fans—they’re pulling, they’re trying to touch you and I had them try to pull my hair just so they can have a little bit of my hair. Crazy insane. But as a wrestler, you ate every bit of it up. ‘This is awesome.’

His Street Fight against Doc Gallows: