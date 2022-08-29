Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch put the title on the line against Tyrus at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.
The match main evented the show. Trevor went over with his finisher to pick up the pinfall victory.
Trevor Murdoch has defeated Tyrus! #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/WDgAAdaKXf
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2022
What I want to happen:
Cardona comes out and challenges the winner to a title match immediately after.
Corgan reluctantly agrees.
Cardona wins his Championship back.
That is all. 🤞 #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/XaALDl6oYK
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2022