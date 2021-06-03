Pro-wrestling star Trevor Murdoch recently appeared on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to hype his NWA world’s title matchup against Nick Aldis this Sunday at the When Our Shadows Fall pay per view. Highlights from Murdoch’s interview can be found below.

How he was planning to retire prior to joining NWA:

I was doing spot show independents. The last couple years that Harley [Race] was on this earth, his health deteriorated quite a bit and I wanted to be around to help him and help the company and try to help things go as smoothly as possible. Yeah, I’ve had my hand — I’ve met every wrestler [to] virtually come through there [World League Wrestling]. When I won the world tag titles the first time, the first place I went was back to the school and let all the guys see the tag title and touch it and I wanted them to know that this is — like you can do this, because knowing where I come from, you can do this. WLW, that’s my home, it’s my place and when Harley passed away, I had kind of just — to me, that was like the end of an era for me. It was the end of, ‘Maybe it’s time for me to close the doors on my wrestling career’ because no pun intended but I’m a round peg in a square world and it’s — I don’t look like everybody else so I knew my opportunities on a bigger scale, probably not many at all.

Says Nick Aldis and Dave Lagana convinced him to come to Atlanta for a Powerrr taping:

When I was at the funeral, that’s when Nick Aldis and Dave Lagana cornered me and kind of asked me what I was doing and I told them I was on my way out and they said, ‘Why?’ And I just gave them the same explanation and they said, ‘You need to come down to Atlanta and just do one Powerrr taping. Just do one. We’ll have you produce. Don’t worry about wrestling. We’ll have you produce’ and I came down for the one show and the first thing they ask me was, ‘Did you bring your gear?’ Yeah I did.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)