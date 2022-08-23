NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this weekend’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view, as well as discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how Murdoch feels about his old friend Triple H taking over WWE creative following the sudden retirement of Vince McMahon. Check out the champ’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he was stoked to hear that Triple H was taking over WWE creative:

Oh, completely. I had a chance to work with DX and Hunter, behind the scenes, was constantly talking to us about wrestling and wrestling ideas. When I heard that Hunter was taking over, I was stoked. You’re gonna see a whole brand new product, in my opinion, a product we all love and enjoy again in about three months. You’re gonna take some time to build different angles and stuff like that, but one thing about Hunter is he’s not afraid to listen to the people and he’s smart enough not to give it all away.

Believes that Triple H will not hot-shot ideas and plan things out for maximum effect: