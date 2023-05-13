Trevor Murdoch is loving his time with the NWA.

The former world’s champion spoke about the brand during a recent interview with Fox News, which he used to promote the NWA’s upcoming Crockett Cup tournament next month in North Carolina. Murdoch begins by saying how grateful he is to be receiving the types of opportunities he’s been getting with the NWA.

I always, as a wrestler, have always wanted the company that had a boss that just trusted me. To give me opportunities, to let me fail. Billy (Corgan) and the NWA have done that. They have given me the opportunities to go out there, and I tell them what I can do and what I’m gonna do in these matches. And they go, ‘OK, go do it.’ And they give me opportunities to prove that I’m a good wrestler. That I’m willing to go out there and put on a hell of a show and entertain these folks. Whereas, when I’ve worked for other companies, I haven’t gotten those opportunities.

Murdoch later states that the company, especially president Billy Corgan, make him feel valued. He adds that he will remain loyal to the NWA due to its loyalty to him.

The other situation too is, like, they talk to me. They ask guys’ advice. They treat me like I’m a part of the team. And when you treat me like that, I become the most loyal individual you’ll ever have. I’ll take a bullet for you. If I know that you’re willing to be there for me, to work hard for me and give me every opportunity, then I return that in loyalty. That’s where I’m at with the NWA, and I’ll probably most likely end my career here.

When Murdoch got asked about his favorite memories with the brand he joked that he loves getting into the ring with talent that don’t complain and whine.

Here in the NWA, I don’t have any major, like, favorite moment. The whole thing to me is favorable. ’m getting into the ring with like-minded individuals that, I may get crucified, they’re not a bunch of f—ing p—ies. I don’t know how to explain it. I apologize for my language, but I’ve hit some of these guys really hard, and they didn’t come back complaining and whining. They wanted more. And that’s the type of wrestling that I want to deliver to the people. That hard-nosed, bring them to the woodshed, just knock the crap out of each other, old-school pro wrestling.

