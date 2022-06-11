Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke to PWMania.com. Here are the highlights:

Working with Aron Stevens:

“Aron is a very creative, and cunning individual. Every time you step into a ring with someone like Aron Stevens, you got to prepare to go to work. Why Aron would pick me for his final match, I don’t know.”

His NWA future:

“Everyone forgets that I still have a [NWA Worlds Heavyweight title] rematch coming to me. I’m sitting back and waiting for my opportunity. When that happens, I’m going to prove all the haters wrong again.”

