NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with PWMania to hype up his title defense against Tyrus at the promotion’s upcoming 74th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his goals as world champion:

“As World Champion, we have to fight the biggest, toughest, strongest, meanest, and fastest opponents. I want to continue doing just that.”

How much winning the world title means to him:

“It means something to me. Being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion means something in the business, and in the world while a lot of others don’t. The legacies and the future of the NWA are pressures I’m carrying on my shoulders right now.”

On potentially facing Eddie Kingston:

“He’s the type of guy where if he did win, he’d hold the respect of the NWA to the highest ability. Also, guys in the NWA too, such as Pope, and Thom Latimer. I wouldn’t mind going toe-to-toe with them. They have the potential to be champions.”

On Tyrus:

“Billy put a 6’9 400lbs monster in Tyrus in front of me. That creates its own set of problems in itself. Tyrus is coming into this undefeated, yet to be beaten, and that says something. Not to mention the mountain of the man he is. At [NWA] 74, I’m going to go in and do what I normally do, and that is beat the snot out of him. I’m going to go in there, wear him down, and just going to do whatever I can to get him down.”