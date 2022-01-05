NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch recently appeared on Slam Wrestling to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Matt Cardona’s NWA debut, and how he believes NWA should start putting content on Youtube again. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks NWA needs to add content on their Youtube channel again:

We need to be easily accessible. Fite TV has been a great partner for us, and they have bent over backwards to help us and work with us. But I think we do need to be back on YouTube, where we can hit a wider audience and just get more eyes on us.

On Matt Cardona debuting in the NWA:

That’s the exciting part about pro wrestling. And I will be specific in this aspect — when you watch WWE, you don’t expect any huge surprises, because they have made it very well known that they always stay within their circle. It takes a little bit of the excitement and the element of surprise out of it. Whereas with us, we’re an open company — you don’t know who’s going show up, and I think that’s the anticipation, the excitement of what could happen. I like that fact. I think it keeps the fans on their toes, it gives great payoffs and obviously great moments of, ‘Holy crap! I can’t believe this is happening!’

