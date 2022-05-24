The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Aron Stevens will be taking on former world’s champion Trevor Murdoch at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

Just announced! @TheRealTMurdoch accepts a challenge from @AronsThoughts for.. his ‘Swan Song?’ More details from Aron on Instagram, but we’re intrigued… 💥Knoxville #Tennessee LIVE on PPV June 11! https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz!

📺NWA All Access Pass & PPV: https://t.co/o2NFdsOPml pic.twitter.com/UFoUlRv5vK — NWA (@nwa) May 23, 2022

UPDATED CARD:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana and a mystery partner