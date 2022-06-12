NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis was supposed to take place at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center that aired on FITE TV. However, Caronda is injured and recently underwent surgery.

Cardona headed to the ring alongside Chelsea Green and The Cardonas. He said he is the one to call the shots and while he’s always ready, he is not tonight.

NWA President Billy Corgan came out to the ring and so did Aldis. Cardona relinquished the title.

Aldis vs. Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch vs. Sam Shaw in a four-way match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship was booked as the main event. Murdoch ended up going over.

Matt Cardona has relinquished the NWA Title.😭

It's gonna be Aldis vs Murdoch vs Sam Shaw vs Latimer for the NWA Championship RIGHT NOW! #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/W02MRG4Qtg — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 12, 2022