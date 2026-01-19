Trey Miguel’s absence from AEW television alongside The Rascalz has sparked plenty of speculation.

As previously reported, Miguel did not debut with the rest of The Rascalz on AEW TV this past weekend, despite expectations that the full group would arrive together.

Since then, a number of theories have circulated online attempting to explain why Miguel was not part of the initial AEW presentation.

One such theory centers around past social media comments made several years ago that may have resurfaced.

While Miguel did not directly reference AEW or the rumors themselves, he appeared to address the broader conversation by posting a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time,” his X post began (see below). “I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after.”

He continued by stressing how he views himself today.

“I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful,” Miguel added. “I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today.”

At this point, AEW has not commented publicly on Miguel’s status or the reason for his absence from the Rascalz’ debut.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Trey Miguel continue to surface.