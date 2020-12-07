Former Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel took to Twitter today and issued comments on his status, in what some see as a response to Triple H’s post-Takeover comments on The Rascalz, or at least social media fallout from those comments.

We noted before at this link how Triple H was asked during his post-Takeover media call about why Miguel didn’t sign with WWE when Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz did. Triple H did not directly answer the question, noting that he didn’t want to talk about why certain people don’t end up signing with the company, but he does want to put over those who do come in. He then talked about passion and how the future is bright for the company.

Miguel took to Twitter today and said he’s been more focused on meeting his nephew, who was born prematurely, than anything else.

He wrote, “I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a month and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you all can respect that. [folded hands emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on Miguel’s status. You can see his full tweet below:

