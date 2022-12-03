IMPACT X-Division champion Trey Miguel recently joined WrestleZone for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including backstory as to why he decided to turn heel after being a babyface for so long, and how he’s ready to embrace this new character and start having some fun. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his heel turn:

It’s been my favorite thing scrolling through online and seeing these reactions and seeing [people decide] if [I] am a heel or just a Rascal. I cheated to win. You know what I mean? I cheated to win. How do I explain that? I sprayed a man in the face with a thing of spray paint. Not only is that illegal to do in wrestling, but that’s toxic. My man probably had to go wash… he might be blind, I don’t give a damn. For the past three years I sat in this locker room and dressed myself like an asshole and went out there and pandered to people and all of this boring bull. I watched the comment section go from 39 comments to 22 comments to 8 comments, like no one really gave like two… I’m not gonna go into cursing on here or anything. That’s not fun to watch.

Says he is ready to have fun at anyone’s expense:

I’m just ready to have fun at anyone’s expense. I’m just gonna do my own damn thing right now and if people wanna feel a certain type of way about it, that’s up to them. If they wanna like it, then that’s up to them too. I’m done caring about that kinda stuff. I just wanna have fun at my job and you know what was fun? Spraying Black Taurus in the face with some spray paint.

