IMPACT star Trey Miguel was a recent guest on the Sitting Ringside podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his love of TNA originals like Amazing Red and MCMG, and how he used to create a TNA roster in all his WWE Video games. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being a big fan of the original TNA roster:

Amazing Red and The Motor City Machine Guns. I remember the first time I saw Amazing Red, my best friend Brent, who lives two houses down from me, his Dad opened the school that I first trained at, and Brent was watching IMPACT, and I didn’t watch IMPACT at the time. He’s like, ‘Hey bro, come down here real quick. There’s this dude on TV and he looks just like you and it’s super crazy.’ Because I used to wear my hair in a mohawk and my barber would put designs on the side of my head too, so, and that’s what Amazing Red did. I had never seen him before, so I run down and I look and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s super dope, and he’s super short. What?’ Then he wrestled Kurt Angle that night and I was just blown away. I was like, ‘This dude is so quick and sweet on his feet. Like, damn.’ That sold me and I started watching IMPACT Wrestling weekly from that point on.

Says he had a bunch of CAW TNA stars in his WWE games:

Then I got hip to The Motor City Machine Guns and watching their tag team moves. Their look is what stole me first. They looked like the coolest action figures I didn’t own. I was still, admittedly, 14 and wanting wrestling figures. I don’t tell anybody. When I saw them, I was like, ‘Man, I hope they got figures. Those got to be sweet.’ Then I would get the WWE game and download them on it and I had a full roster of TNA wrestlers on all my WWE games and I never played with any of the WWE wrestlers. It was just the CAW creations of Amazing Red, AJ Styles, and both of The Guns. That was it and then I would only wrestle IMPACT people. I had everyone.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)