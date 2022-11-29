IMPACT star Trey Miguel recently joined the Battleground podcast for an in-depth conversation about his current reign as X-Division champion, which is the former Rascalz member’s second since joining the company many years ago.

During the interview, Miguel reveals that he hopes to defend the gold against a slew of new opponents, including some from other promotions. Check out his full thoughts on his new championship reign in the highlights below.

Names some potential opponents he hopes to face in his second X-Division title reign:

The shop is always open for business, but there is not someone I want coming into my store to buy something. Anyone can get it though. If I think about it, I look at it like this, we had a tournament filled with the best of the X-Division, the best of the X-Division won the tournament, so why go back and give an opportunity to people who couldn’t get the job done? What I would like to do is take it back like a decade and do something like when I was a fan of IMPACT. Every week, they would have faces from the independents or people who weren’t signed or were signed to different companies or frequented other companies, and have them do weekly open challenges for the X-Division championship. That’s how I got familiar with a lot of people that I’m fans of and now share the locker room with. That’s something that is super cool because it’s always a surprise. It gives you a reason to want to tune in. You might find your favorite indie wrestler or favorite AAA wrestler or CRASH wrestler or a face from PWG or REVOLVER, any of those places. You don’t know what’s going to happen and I like having that sense of, ‘Who is this guy, what can he do?’ and it constantly changing the way the match goes every single week.

Jokes about renaming the division:

I am the Fresh Prince of Mid Air, I wanted to call it the Fresh Division, but so many people have changed the name of it, but it’s the X-Division. It’s my X-Division.

