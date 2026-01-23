Trey Miguel’s whirlwind week in wrestling took another turn as he officially resurfaced in TNA Wrestling.

Miguel returned on Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, marking his first on-screen appearance since being released by AEW before ever debuting for the promotion.

The move came just days after questions surfaced regarding his status with The Rascalz.

Following Sunday’s episode of AEW Collision, where Miguel did not appear alongside the rest of the group, the former X-Division Champion took to social media to address the situation and his mindset.

In his initial post, Miguel revealed that he was stepping away from wrestling and reflected on personal growth.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time,” he wrote. “I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today.”

It was a candid moment that signaled how much the last several days had weighed on him.

Miguel followed up on Friday with additional comments on X, offering more insight into the emotional toll the situation had taken and thanking those who supported him during the difficult stretch.

“I planned to step away from wrestling after the week I went through,” he wrote. “It was really hard on me mentally and emotionally. I didn’t think I could do it anymore. Thank you to everyone who had my back, especially TNA. It was hard not to quit. But we can’t give up. Thank you God.”

For those interested, you can read how Trey Miguel’s TNA return played out by checking out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 1/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.