Trey Miguel is officially back in TNA Wrestling.

And this time, it’s under a brand-new contract.

Following his AEW release last week, Miguel made a surprise return during Thursday night’s live edition of TNA iMPACT, appearing as an unannounced entrant in the Feast or Fired match.

Miguel didn’t waste the moment.

He climbed the ladder and pulled down one of the four briefcases, each containing either a future TNA World Title shot, TNA International Title opportunity, TNA World Tag Team Title shot, or the dreaded pink slip resulting in termination.

The appearance came just hours after reports surfaced indicating TNA had been in active discussions with Miguel about a possible return to the company.

Miguel, along with Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed as The Rascalz, wrapped up their initial TNA run at the end of 2025 before signing with AEW.

However, Miguel was later released from AEW, with the decision reportedly tied to Warner Bros. Discovery stemming from past social media comments.

Now back in familiar territory, Miguel’s Feast or Fired briefcase ensures his return to TNA is already carrying major implications.

