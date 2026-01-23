Trey Miguel is already having some fun with the timing of his latest TNA Wrestling return.

Miguel officially returned to the company during the January 22 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT, making a surprise appearance in the Feast or Fired match. The appearance also confirmed that Miguel is back under contract with TNA following his recent departure from AEW.

During the match, Miguel was one of four competitors to pull down a Feast or Fired briefcase. As is tradition, each briefcase contains a mystery prize — either a TNA World Title shot, a TNA International Title shot, a TNA World Tag Team Title shot, or a dreaded pink slip resulting in termination.

Fans won’t have to wait long for answers, as the contents of the briefcases are set to be revealed on the January 29 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of that reveal, Miguel took to X to poke fun at the situation, joking about the possibility that his briefcase could immediately undo his return.

“If this is the fired briefcase, I’ll be so pissed,” Miguel wrote.

The post quickly caught the attention of Matt Hardy, who leaned into the humor of the scenario with a comment of his own.

“Yo, Trey Miguel gets a briefcase! TNA has the opportunity to do maybe the funniest thing ever.”

One way or another, TNA’s Feast or Fired reveal just got a lot more interesting.

