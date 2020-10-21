During an interview with PWInsider, Trey Miguel spoke on how he feels about IMPACT making him a central figure in the company. Here’s what he had to say:

It means a lot because personally, I don’t give into any hype ever. Social media seems to feed a lot of people’s egos, it seems to be what boosts a lot of people’s confidence, where they gain it through and I just…sometimes I don’t really take a big enough look at the reach and the influence that I actually have sometimes and it’s really cool to see stuff like that when you look at it like, ‘Wow, people are actually getting behind us’ and when you see it backed up by the company you work for too it’s like, ‘Wow, they see the hard work that I’m putting in and that I’m here to better the product too’ and that they trust you and they invest – it means a whole lot, especially since I still live in Toledo, Ohio, the hometown I was born and raised in. I go day to day just being Trey. I’m not Trey from the Rascalz or on Impact or anything like that to anyone that’s in my circle. So that keeps me really humble and grounded…I believe it does and it’s really cool when you think about it, like ‘Wow there are episodes built around me and they’re putting me in main event pictures and I’m gunning for big things and showing good face doing it.’ It’s crazy.