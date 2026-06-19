The TNA Wrestling signings and departures continue.
As noted, Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin recently parted ways with the company, while Allie (formerly known as The Bunny in AEW) re-signed with the company this week.
In keeping with the latter theme, another noteable signing has been announced.
TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement today confirming that Trey Miguel has re-signed with the company:
TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Trey Miguel
TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Trey Miguel has re-signed with the company, as first reported by iHeartRadio’s Battleground podcast.
A two-time TNA X-Division and one-time TNA International Champion, Trey also is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion.
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About TNA Wrestling:
A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.