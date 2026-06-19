The TNA Wrestling signings and departures continue.

As noted, Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin recently parted ways with the company, while Allie (formerly known as The Bunny in AEW) re-signed with the company this week.

In keeping with the latter theme, another noteable signing has been announced.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement today confirming that Trey Miguel has re-signed with the company: