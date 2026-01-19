Trey Miguel has announced he is stepping away from pro wrestling, capping off a turbulent stretch that included an unexpected contract change behind the scenes.

On January 18, the Rascalz member took to social media to reveal that he would be taking a break from the business. While addressing his own status, Miguel also urged fans to continue supporting the Rascalz moving forward.

It was later confirmed that Miguel had been released from his AEW contract within the past several days.

Miguel’s TNA Wrestling deal expired at the end of 2025, after which he signed with AEW alongside fellow Rascalz members Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed. However, Miguel’s time with the company was brief, as he was released just over a week after officially joining the promotion.

Notably, Miguel was absent from the January 17 episode of AEW Collision that featured the Rascalz. Fightful Select also reported that he was not backstage on January 14 when the episode was taped. It was reiterated that all four members of the Rascalz were originally signed together.

No specific reason was provided for Miguel’s release, aside from AEW and Miguel remaining on amicable terms.

The Rascalz had reunited in full on TNA television toward the end of 2025, marking the first time all four members were back together in the promotion. Miguel has been associated with TNA since 2018 and was not signed by WWE during the period when Wentz and Xavier joined the company. That said, Miguel did work multiple matches for WWE NXT throughout 2024 and 2025.

(H/T: Fightful Select)