Trey Miguel has revealed just how close he came to leaving professional wrestling entirely following his departure from AEW.

The TNA star had previously spoken about the emotional toll of that period in his career and how conversations with Alex Shelley helped him navigate a difficult time. However, Miguel recently shared another detail that shows how seriously he considered walking away from the industry.

Speaking on the I Love Wrestling podcast on March 3, 2026, Miguel explained that he even explored the possibility of taking a regular job selling phones while he questioned whether continuing his wrestling career made sense.

“I texted a friend at home like, ‘Hey bud, can I just apply to work at AT&T with you and sell cell phones?’” Miguel said. “And he sent me all the paperwork for the application. I looked at it and I was just like, God knows I don’t want to do this.”

Miguel said seeing the application in front of him forced him to confront just how much time and effort he had already invested into professional wrestling.

“I’ve worked so hard to be a professional. I’ve given this 16 years of my life. I don’t want to start over at 31 years old.”

The turning point came during conversations with Tommy Dreamer, who made it clear that TNA was interested in bringing him back with significant plans for the future.

Dreamer told Miguel that the company wanted him to return and hinted that something major could be in store if he decided to re-sign.

That discussion, along with talks with TNA President Carlos Silva, ultimately convinced Miguel that returning to the promotion where he first made his name was the right decision.

Miguel also made it clear that TNA holds a special place in his career and that he already knows where he hopes to finish his time in the industry.

“TNA has always treated me like family. I look at them like family,” Miguel said. “That’s where I will retire my career one day.”

Instead of stepping away from wrestling, Miguel returned to TNA and quickly regained momentum, eventually capturing the TNA International Championship at the No Surrender event.

The revelation highlights how close the industry came to losing one of its most dynamic high-flyers, and how a single conversation can sometimes change the trajectory of an entire career.