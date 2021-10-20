During his recent interview on the Gimme a Hull Yeah program IMPACT star Trey Miguel spoke about his admiration for AEW’s Jungle Boy, and how he hopes to face the Jurassic Express member once again somewhere down the line. Highlights from Miguel’s conversation can be found below.

On his one match with Jungle Boy at PWG:

Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I’ve only had the pleasure of working with him one time and it was for PWG which is one of my three favorite independent promotions to wrestle for. That place means so much to me and I remember the night that I wrestled Jungle Boy, he had to leave early so that he could go see his father in the hospital that night.

Talks his admiration for Jungle Boy and how he hopes to step into the ring with him again:

I just remember admiring him so much because of everything he was going through and his dedication to still show up to one of the biggest indies with all that pressure on top of wanting to be there for his dad which ended up being some of his last moments, unfortunately. That was one of the most admirable things I think I’ve ever witnessed in wrestling. I think he deserves all of the bonuses past the people who just show up. But if I could share the ring with anyone all over again through that forbidden door, it would be him first.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)