Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz grew to become one of the promotion’s most well-liked acts in 2019 and 2020. Wentz and Xavier inked a contract with WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling in December 2020.

The duo went on to win the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as well as the NXT Tag Team Championships under their new ring names of Nash Carter and Wes Lee, better known as MSK. Carter was fired from WWE in March 2022 over allegations of domestic violence.

In a new interview with WrestleZone, Miguel commented on the idea of working with Zachary Wentz in Impact Wrestling again. Miguel said:

“In any facet that I can share a ring with Zach again, I’d love to. Whether it be tag teaming or smacking him in the back of the head and spray painting his hair green. I’d love to do either.” “Zach’s my favorite person in the world to share a wrestling ring with aside from [Wes Lee] and Myron [Reed] and I wouldn’t think twice about that opportunity if it presented itself.”

Transcription via Fightful