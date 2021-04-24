Trey Miguel did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event.
He spoke about his former Raszuel partners, who are now known as MSK, going to WWE and him staying with Impact. Here are the highlights:
MSK winning the NXT Tag Team Titles:
“I called them that morning and said, ‘I know you’re taking home the belts,’” says Miguel, whose name is Trey McBrayer. “And when they did, I texted and said, ‘I told you!’ I’m so happy for them. I was never upset about those two sticking together. That’s the way it was before Impact. I’m grateful I had the chance to work with my two best friends. They deserve all their success. The only thing I need to remind myself is that they have new names now.”
Staying with Impact Wrestling instead of joining WWE:
“It’s a blessing in disguise that I stayed with Impact,” says Miguel, who is also the head trainer at the Skull & Bones Pro Wrestling School in Toledo. “Since that time, I’ve found new legs to stand on, a higher level of performing. I’m now becoming the wrestler I always wanted to be.
“Watching my matches through 2020, I stayed with a lot of the same formula. That’s not it anymore. I’ve been training so much with Alex Shelley, and he’s been the most instrumental part in terms of repacking myself. Now I can have much better matches against Ace Austin, Josh Alexander, TJP and everyone else. There is so much wrestling I get to do in Impact.”