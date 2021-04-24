Trey Miguel did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event.

He spoke about his former Raszuel partners, who are now known as MSK, going to WWE and him staying with Impact. Here are the highlights:

MSK winning the NXT Tag Team Titles:

“I called them that morning and said, ‘I know you’re taking home the belts,’” says Miguel, whose name is Trey McBrayer. “And when they did, I texted and said, ‘I told you!’ I’m so happy for them. I was never upset about those two sticking together. That’s the way it was before Impact. I’m grateful I had the chance to work with my two best friends. They deserve all their success. The only thing I need to remind myself is that they have new names now.”

Staying with Impact Wrestling instead of joining WWE: