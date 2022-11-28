IMPACT star and current X-Division champion Trey Miguel spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a wide variety of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on recapturing the X-Division title at the recent OverDrive event, where he equates the win to reuniting with an old friend. Highlights from Miguel’s interview can be found below.

Says winning back the X-Division championship was like reuniting with an old friend:

It feels like the [X Division] Championship has never left me. It’s weird. The moment it was back in my lap and I was looking down on it, just unwrapping my wrist tape… it was like seeing an old friend, it really was, you know what I mean? Like you get back to exactly where you left off. It feels like no time has passed in between really.

How the title is his favorite championship in all of pro-wrestling:

It felt exactly like that and I haven’t had it for maybe six months or something like that but yeah, it was a really weird feeling. It feels good to have it back though. It’s my favorite championship in all of pro wrestling so it means a lot to me to be able to hold it again and to now be a two-time X Division Champion.

