IMPACT X-Division champion Trey Miguel recently appeared on the Out Of Focus podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the Forbidden Door and how companies are not inviting a lot of IMPACT talents to appear on their shows. Highlights from the interview are below.

How talent are popping up all over the place, but IMPACT people are not showing up a lot of places:

“The main thing that makes today’s wrestling so special is how willing companies are to work with each other. You see AEW popping up at New Japan, New Japan popping up at IMPACT. You don’t really see IMPACT guys popping up anywhere else, people don’t f*ck with us like that. It’s cool. People want to drop in on us, but we don’t get to go nowhere.”

Says there has only been a few instances where IMPACT talents have showed up:

“That’s not it. You’ll see a tweet go out, ‘Oh, anyone is invited,’ but no one is invited [from IMPACT]. There’s a list this big of guys, Sami Callihan went there, Moose went there, and the Good Brothers, but that’s it, but the list is huge from guys that have come in.”

