Trey Miguel’s injury is worse than initially believed.

But he hopes to be back “soon.”

The TNA Wrestling star surfaced via social media with an update on his condition and his TNA status after suffering an injury at the company’s recent TNA Rebellion pay-per-view.

“Yesterday I found out my Patella is actually broken,” he wrote. “Luckily no surgery should be necessary.”

Miguel added, “Learning this blows my mind when I think about the fact that I finished that match against Mustafa Ali at TNA Rebellion. It’s going to take some time but I’ll see you all again soon.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates on Trey Miguel’s status continues to surface.