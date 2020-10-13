According to PW Insider, a trial date has been set for former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio (real name Jose Albero Rodriguez Chucuan), who was indicted last week and is facing life in prison for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Texas back in May. It will begin on January 25th in 2021.

The incident occurred when Del Rio accused the victim of being unfaithful, which is what led to the assault. He was arrested on May 9th after the victim went to San Antonio, Texas authorities. He also threatened the son of the victim, promising to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somehwere.”

