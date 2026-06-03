The legal case involving the alleged Liv Morgan stalker is heading toward trial this month, with new details on the schedule and charges against him.

Shawn Chan is now set for a trial on June 15 before the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division at 9 AM, according to PWInsider.com. The case was originally scheduled for March but has been delayed multiple times. It will be a stipulated facts bench trial, meaning there will be no jury and both sides have agreed on the facts to streamline witness testimony.

Chan is charged with one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Canada to Florida and showing up at WWE star Liv Morgan’s home in 2025. He is accused of flying from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando on May 26, the same day he obtained a passport, and telling customs he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide housing.

Four days later, the complaint alleges Chan traveled to Morgan’s home, circled the property, entered the backyard, and attempted to get inside the front door before being unsuccessful. He reportedly held an air pellet found on the porch, waited for hours, and later left a handwritten note before leaving the scene.

The note, which included his personal information, contained a lengthy message referencing online interactions and claiming it was a “friendly visit,” while also lashing out at perceived harassment and insisting he was not a stalker.

Chan was arrested by the FBI on June 3 after WWE security recognized him from home surveillance footage and alerted authorities. He was indicted on June 25 and has been held in custody since, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure release before trial. He has also recently pushed to introduce an insanity defense.