A potential trial date has been set in the federal case involving a man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan, though that date could still be pushed back.

Shawn Chan, who has been charged with one count of interstate domestic violence, may stand trial on January 12, 2026. The United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa Division) has asked both the prosecution and defense to confirm by December 19 that the proposed date works for all parties.

However, a status update filed with the court on December 14 indicates that a delay remains possible. The filing states, “The United States was informed that the Defendant Case anticipates filing a Rule 12.2(b) notice in the near future, which may result in the United States requesting a continuance.”

A Rule 12.2(b) notice would signal an insanity defense, which could significantly delay the proceedings if filed.

Chan is accused of traveling from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando, Florida on May 26, the same day he was issued a passport. According to court records, Chan told customs officials that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, despite the facility not offering housing accommodations.

Four days later, the criminal complaint alleges Chan traveled several hours to Morgan’s Florida residence. Authorities say he circled the property multiple times, entered through the backyard, and attempted to gain access to the front door, but was unsuccessful. The complaint further states that Chan picked up and held an air pellet found on the front porch, waited for several hours, then left a handwritten note before departing.

The note reportedly included Chan’s name, Canadian address, and phone number.

It read, in part, as follows (see full letter linked below):

“It’s me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform deleted] online. You’ve been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I’m absent from that game. So who’s the stalker huh?! I NEVER said and did anything bad for over 10 years, yet you all dared hating me for no reason. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you. And you all think I’m going to have empathy, sympathy and care about any of you anymore? I will start talking and doing whatever I want despite all your shoosh finger faces that you all make. Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

Chan was arrested by the FBI on June 3 after WWE security personnel reviewed surveillance footage from Morgan’s home, recognized Chan, and contacted authorities. He was formally indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Since his arrest, Chan has remained incarcerated and has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure release while awaiting trial.

An unopposed motion filed several months ago had already requested a delay in the case, citing mental health evaluations.

That filing reads as follows:

“Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination.”

For now, the January 2026 trial date remains tentative, pending confirmation from both sides and any further developments regarding Chan’s mental health defense.

