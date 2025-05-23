The upcoming trial for Charles Scaggs, better known to wrestling fans as 2 Cold Scorpio or Flash Funk, has been delayed.

Originally scheduled for June 21st, the trial will now begin on November 3rd in Kansas City, Missouri, with both sides agreeing to the new date. A pre-trial hearing is set for October 23rd.

Scaggs, 59, was arrested on June 15, 2024, after an altercation at a Love’s Travel Stop where he was working as a security guard. The incident reportedly began when Scaggs asked a man to extinguish a cigarette. After an exchange of words, the confrontation escalated outside, where Scaggs allegedly stabbed the man multiple times. The victim was found with serious injuries and hospitalized. Authorities say the victim later identified Scaggs as the aggressor.

Scaggs has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.

A veteran of WCW, ECW, WWF, and several international promotions, Scaggs last wrestled in April for GCW in Los Angeles. Since the arrest, his wrestling bookings have diminished — including being pulled from a GCW Japan tour — though some former ECW colleagues like Tod Gordon, The Sandman, and Bill Alfonso have rallied to support his legal defense.