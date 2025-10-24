The criminal case against Canadian national Shawn Chan, who was arrested earlier this year on a federal charge of interstate domestic violence for allegedly traveling across the border to the home of WWE star Liv Morgan, will not proceed to trial next month as originally scheduled.

According to new court filings obtained today, an unopposed motion has been submitted requesting that the trial be continued for approximately two months, pushing the earliest potential start date to January 2026. The motion cites ongoing psychiatric evaluations and expert testimony preparation as key factors in the delay.

The filing reads, in part:

“Mr. Chan is charged with the interstate stalking of a professional wrestler. An initial psychological evaluation done to examine his competency diagnosed delusional disorder. The Defense has retained an expert to more fully evaluate Mr. Chan for purposes of trial, and likely to testify. If this second expert will provide testimony, the Government will have a right to conduct its own examination.”

Chan, a resident of Scarborough, Ontario, was arrested on June 3rd after a disturbing series of events that began the previous month. Federal authorities allege that Chan flew from Canada to Florida on May 26th, the same day his passport was issued, and told customs officials he intended to stay at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando — despite the facility having no lodging accommodations for visitors.

Four days later, investigators say Chan drove several hours to Morgan’s Florida residence, where he circled her property multiple times before entering through the backyard. The criminal complaint states that Chan attempted to access the home through the front door but was unsuccessful. He allegedly picked up and handled an air pellet gun located on Morgan’s front porch, then remained outside for several hours before leaving a handwritten note and departing the scene.

Authorities say the note, which included Chan’s full name, Canadian address, and phone number, contained a rambling message referencing online gaming interactions and grievances toward Morgan and others. One excerpt read:

“It’s me Shawn, the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform redacted] online. You’ve been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I’m absent from that game. So who’s the stalker huh?! … I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thanks to all of you.”

After reviewing home surveillance footage, WWE security personnel recognized Chan and alerted law enforcement. The FBI arrested him on June 3rd, and he was formally indicted on June 25th. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted.

Chan has remained in custody since his arrest, with multiple motions for pretrial release denied by the court. His defense team continues to pursue a mental health-based strategy, citing the prior diagnosis of delusional disorder and the need for further expert evaluation before proceeding to trial.

As of now, no new trial date has been formally entered into the docket, but based on today’s motion, January 2026 would represent the earliest point the proceedings could begin.