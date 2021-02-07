Booker T is headed to court after filing a lawsuit against video game publisher, Activision, over the look of a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Pwinsider.com reports the case is slated to go to trial on April 19th. The jury selection will take place on that date at 9 AM that day, presided over by District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

The lawsuit is against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp. It claims that the Call of Duty character David “Prophet” Wilkes was based on the comic book version of his former wrestling character GI Bro, which he used in the early 90s.

He originally filed the lawsuit back in February 2019. Booker has requested that he be awarded whatever the court decides.