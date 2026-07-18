The Triangle of Madness are leaving the opening night of STARDOM’s 5 Star Grand Prix with championship gold.
Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue defeated Ami Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C on Saturday, July 18, to capture the Artist of Stardom Championship. The victory crowned the trio as the 37th champions in the title’s history.
The closing moments of the match featured plenty of chaos, as the referee was taken out before Hart sprayed poison mist and Blue blasted Sohrei with one of the championship belts. Thekla then connected with a curb stomp on Sohrei to score the pinfall and secure the titles. Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C entered the bout having successfully defended the championships twice.
Following the match, Thekla celebrated backstage and delivered a message to STARDOM President Taro Okada.
“Okada! I told you I had a present for you, right? Do you know what it is? It’s us! We’re the present! Look at this, this beautiful belt we have. This is the present. We’re gonna snatch your grubby Stardom belts and take them all over the world. We’re gonna show the world what Stardom is really like. You pathetic a**holes. We came in and took them just like that. So damn easy. So Okada, feel free to thank me anytime. You perverts, let me say it one more time. Welcome to hell. Alright, let’s go drinking. Time for some umeboshi! See ya!”
アーティスト王座がAEWに流出 テクラ＆ジュリア・ハート＆スカイ・ブルーが王座奪取！「地獄へようこそ！」/7・18大田区速報 https://t.co/Iiv0Sr3iob
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) July 18, 2026