The Triangle of Madness are leaving the opening night of STARDOM’s 5 Star Grand Prix with championship gold.

Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue defeated Ami Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C on Saturday, July 18, to capture the Artist of Stardom Championship. The victory crowned the trio as the 37th champions in the title’s history.

The closing moments of the match featured plenty of chaos, as the referee was taken out before Hart sprayed poison mist and Blue blasted Sohrei with one of the championship belts. Thekla then connected with a curb stomp on Sohrei to score the pinfall and secure the titles. Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C entered the bout having successfully defended the championships twice.

Following the match, Thekla celebrated backstage and delivered a message to STARDOM President Taro Okada.