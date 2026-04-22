Trick Williams recently spoke with The Sportster for an interview covering all things WWE.

During the discussion, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion spoke about the 80 pound, 100-yard coat he wore for his ring entrance at WrestleMania, as well as his thoughts on Aleister Black.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Aleister Black: “Aleister Black? I would love that. I love his style. He’s a vet in the game. He’s actually one of my dreams opponents, man. I really like Aleister Black.”

On his massive ring entrance coat at WrestleMania 42: “There was a moment when that doggone jacket got heavy. It was 80 pounds of mink coat, man. 80 pounds, that’s a lot, and 80 pounds over 100 yards, it felt like 200, 250. You know what I’m saying? It was like a sled pull. But I had to make sure I looked good while I did it.”