A major shift could be coming to the WWE United States Championship scene under its new titleholder.

Fresh off his big win at WrestleMania 42, Trick Williams is already signaling that his reign won’t follow the same path as his predecessors—especially when it comes to the popular weekly open challenge format.

Appearing on ESPN SportsCenter after defeating Sami Zayn to capture the title, Williams made it clear that he’s not interested in putting the championship on the line every single week.

Instead, he wants each defense to feel like a marquee moment.

“That’s why Trick Williams, you know, I’m a superstar and I wear that very seriously,” he said. “So I don’t know about these free matches every single Friday night. When the people see Trick Williams, he’s going to be in the main event. It’s going to be a show when I defend this title.”

That’s a notable departure from recent history. Zayn had turned the United States Championship into a weekly showcase after winning it in August 2025, with stars like Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes later continuing the tradition during their own runs before Zayn regained the title heading into WrestleMania.

Different era.

Different mindset.

During the same SportsCenter appearance, Williams also reflected on the magnitude of his first main roster championship win, admitting he’s still riding the high from the moment. He credited the fans for their support and expressed gratitude for his current position in WWE.

As for potential challengers, Williams isn’t closing the door on anyone.

Even familiar rivals.

“Man, whoever wants some of Trick Williams, you better strap your boots on tight because you’re going to get the best version of Trick Williams,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who signs up.”

Trick Williams appears on WWE SmackDown every Friday night at 8/7c on USA Network in North America and Netflix for international fans.