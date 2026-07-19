Trick Williams is embracing the pressure that comes with being one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars.

The reigning WWE United States Champion has enjoyed a successful run since joining WWE’s main roster, and recently received high praise from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who described him as one of the standout talents of WWE’s new generation.

During a recent interview with Romipipallone (see video below), Williams admitted that Triple H’s comments add pressure, but said it’s the kind of pressure he thrives on.

“Yeah, you definitely feel weight, you definitely feel pressure, but then I embrace it,” Williams said. “The pressure is what makes diamonds. Trick Willlie always rocked the diamonds in case you can’t tell. So, no, man, the pressure is good. That’s what it takes to step your game up. That’s what it takes to give people what they need and what they want, and if they’re going to keep giving Trick Williams opportunities, I’m going to put it all on the line every single night to make sure that I’m entertaining these people.”

Williams also discussed how he views his on-screen character, explaining that he doesn’t see himself as fitting neatly into the traditional babyface or heel roles.

“Man, you know, the thing for me is, and I can only speak for myself,” he said. “I can’t speak for everybody else. You know, I’m not… I don’t want to put myself in a box where, ‘oh, I’m good and I do good all the time,’ or ‘I’m bad and I just do bad things and think bad things.’ You know, I’m human. That means sometimes I’m good, sometimes, I’m bad you know, in some people’s story, I may be the villain, and in some people’s story, I may be the hero, now I can live with either or, as long as the people are loud, then I’m happy.”

Trick Williams last competed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defeating Laredo Kid during the ‘Countdown’ pre-show.