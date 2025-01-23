When will the “Whoop That Trick!” movement find its’ way to the main roster in WWE?

If you ask Trick Williams himself, he’ll tell you “it has to be soon.”

That was the reaction the former WWE NXT World Champion gave when asked about the timeline for a potential WWE main roster call-up during an appearance this week on the Tailgate Talks podcast.

“I think it has to be soon, honestly,” Williams said. “I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. You know, for the career that I wish I had in football, God has blessed me tenfold with my wrestling career.”

Williams continued, “And I’m grateful for that. As it comes to NXT careers, man, there’s not much I would say better than the Trick Williams experience as NXT goes. So with that being said, I would like to think the main roster call-up has to be sometime soon.”

Trick Williams is scheduled for one-on-one action against Wes Lee on the January 28 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

