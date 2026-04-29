Is Trick Williams a babyface or a heel?

The man with “The Lemon Pepper Steppers” says WWE fans can decide for themselves.

During the WWE main roster rise of Trick Williams, despite being portrayed as a heel, the reigning U.S. Champion has become a massive crowd favorite due to his obvious charisma and clever wordplay.

The ring entrance probably has something to do with it, too.

While speaking with Michael Fairman for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE, Williams Addresses whether or not he’s a heel or a babyface.

“Ain’t no heel or no face, man,” Williams said. “Trick Willie just gonna be Trick Willie. The crowd can decide what they want, but I’mma be me regardless.”

Williams also spoke about having a WrestleMania Moment in front of his mother, who fought to be there after undergoing surgery.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” he said. “Like, just having one of the greatest moments of your career in front of the biggest crowd of your career, working a match, winning gold, and your mom is right there.”

He continued, “Knowing that she fought to be there, I fought to be there. And the win? Just a crazy moment.”