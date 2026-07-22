Trick Williams believes a “push” in WWE is something you earn, not something that is deserved.

The WWE United States Champion explained his philosophy on the subject during a recent interview with Jon Alba for The Takedown on SI, as well as his take on opportunities in the business and the controversial topic of the ‘WWE Unreal’ behind-the-scenes docuseries on Netflix.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On asking for just an opportunity in wrestling and not for titles or main event spots: “My job ever since I came into the business, and this is the truth, and I never asked for anything more than just a opportunity to show what I can do. I don’t ask for titles, I don’t ask for main event spots, nothing. I want to take every single segment, every single opportunity that I have and make it feel like the main event. Make it feel like the most important thing on the show. I believe if I could put that together back to back, back to back enough times, then everything will take care of itself. I don’t wanna just [say] I should be in the main [event], no, I’ll show you exactly why I should be in the main event. All I want is the opportunity, and I let the people talk. I let the noise talk for itself. I’m not gonna beg for the opportunities I deserve.”

On the idea from fans that young talent like him ‘deserves’ a push: “How can we say we deserve anything, man? I’m grateful to be alive, to be breathing. You know what I mean? It ain’t about what you deserve. You know what I mean? Just go out there and prove it every single day. And that does all the talking for me. You know, all I need is the opportunity.”

On WWE Unreal on Netflix: “My birth name is Matrick. So Trick is just a piece of who Matrick is, you know what I mean? And that’s almost exactly what Unreal will show you. Trick is inside of Matrick, and it’s not something that’s polar opposite. This really just gives you a opportunity to see exactly who Trick is and things that you wouldn’t be able to see on Friday nights or on Monday Night Raw. I welcome all the cameras, everything that gets to show you who Trick Williams is, because man, I’m just as interesting on TV, off TV, anywhere I go, it’s the same man or more.”

Season three of WWE Unreal, featuring Trick Williams, premiered on Netflix on July 21.