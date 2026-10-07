The following press release was issued today:

Conagra Brands Showcases Dynamic Portfolio of Snacks at the 2026 NACS Show

Industry-Leading Brands Fulfilling Consumer Needs for Protein, Fiber Highlight Company’s Convenience Store Collection

CHICAGO, Oct 6, 2026 — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is bringing a diverse array of snacks to Las Vegas for the 2026 NACS Show. Hosted by the National Association of Convenience Stores, the industry’s premier annual event provides an opportunity for Conagra to showcase its $3.3 billion¹ snacks portfolio, featuring industry-leading brands including Slim Jim® meat sticks, DAVID® sunflower seeds, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn and many more. NACS Show attendees can sample the latest innovation and top-selling products October 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Conagra Brands, one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is bringing a diverse array of snacks to Las Vegas for the 2026 NACS Show. Visitors to the Conagra booth can sample the new Slim Jim Cheese Mode meat sticks in Cheddar and Cheddar & Jalapeño flavors, offering a cheesy twist on the iconic Slim Jim meat stick. Made with real cheese inside the stick with 10 grams of protein, Cheese Mode helps fuel consumers on the go.

“The NACS Show is a great opportunity to connect with customers and showcase the breadth of the Conagra snack portfolio,” said Jill Dexter, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. “From meat snacks and seeds to salty snacks, we’re excited to highlight the top brands, flavor innovation, and consumer favorites that drive our business.”

Visitors to Conagra Brands’ booth at the Expo – #N1463 – will discover the latest product innovations and brand partnerships from several iconic brands, including:

Meat Snacks

Slim Jim: Slim Jim, America’s #1 meat stick², continues to bring bold flavor innovation to the meat snacks category with a lineup designed to satisfy a variety of tastes. Visitors to the Conagra booth can sample the new Slim Jim Cheese Mode meat sticks in Cheddar and Cheddar & Jalapeño flavors, offering a cheesy twist on the iconic Slim Jim meat stick. Made with real cheese inside the stick with 10 grams of protein, Cheese Mode helps fuel consumers on the go. Available in 1.94 oz. sticks, Cheese Mode has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per stick.

The sample lineup also includes flavors from the Slim Jim collaboration with the largest sports bar brand in the United States³, Buffalo Wild Wings®, including Honey BBQ and Buffalo, inspired by some of the chain’s most popular wing sauces. Honey BBQ is a new flavor to the Buffalo Wild Wings Chicken Stick line up. Available in the 0.97 oz. size, both flavors carry a suggested retail price of $1.99 per stick.

For consumers looking to turn up the heat, Slim Jim Sriracha delivers bold chili-garlic heat with a sweet and savory finish. Retailing for $1.99 per stick, the new flavor will be available this fall in the 0.97 oz. format.

Additionally, as the Official Meat Snack of WWE®, Slim Jim is bringing excitement to the Conagra booth with appearances from WWE Superstars Trick Williams and Alexa Bliss, who will be signing autographs and posing for fan photos on October 7 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Slim Jim partnership with WWE, now in its fourth year, continues to connect fans with one of the most recognizable brands in sports entertainment.

FATTY: FATTY® Smoked Meat Sticks, the fastest growing meat snack in the country4, are made with grass-fed beef and pork raised with no antibiotics, for a bigger, more tender, meatier stick for consumers seeking a premium protein snack on the go. Show attendees can sample Original and Honey BBQ flavors, showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and bold taste. Available in 1 oz., 2 oz., and 3 oz. sticks, FATTY meets consumers wherever they snack, delivering convenient protein across a variety of occasions.

Duke’s: Duke’s® Smoked Shorty® Sausages offer a smoked, handcrafted meat snack experience. Duke’s premium, homemade flavor comes from seasoning and marinating fresh pork using whole, roasted, and diced ingredients from farms, not just dried spices. Booth visitors can sample Maple Black Pepper, the latest addition to the Duke’s lineup coming to stores nationwide soon, alongside top flavors including Original, Hot & Spicy, and Hatch Green Chile. Available in a variety of sizes, the 2.5 oz., 5 oz., and 12 oz. bags deliver premium, flavorful protein for consumers wherever their day takes them.

Penrose: Penrose®, the #1 brand of pickled sausage5, has been satisfying snackers for more than 40 years with its ready-to-eat offerings. NACS showgoers can sample two fan-favorite varieties, Big Mama and Tijuana Mama, which continue to deliver the bold flavor and portability consumers look for in convenience store snacks.

Seeds

BiGS Seeds: BiGS® Sunflower Seeds, the leader in flavored sunflower seeds6, continues to drive the category forward with its Triple Blast sunflower seeds. Pickle Ranch and Spicy Sweet Chili, two upcoming additions to the portfolio, are seasoned three times and roasted for an extra blast of the biggest, boldest flavors. Designed for on-the-go snacking, Triple Blast seeds combine convenience with the flavor innovation consumers continue to seek. The new flavors will be available in a 5 oz. bag with a suggested retail price of $2.59.

DAVID Seeds: Few snacks are more closely tied to America’s pastime than sunflower seeds, a longtime favorite in dugouts and ballparks across the country. DAVID Seeds, America’s best-selling sunflower seed7, continues to build on its partnership with baseball superstar Aaron Judge through limited-edition Sweet & Spicy packs featuring the three-time league MVP. The collaboration extends beyond the game, supporting the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation and its mission to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens through mentorship, engaging programs, and unique opportunities.

DAVID Seeds will also showcase a new 5.25 oz. bag size for DAVID Nacho Cheese flavored sunflower seeds, debuting later this year. The flavor combines savory nacho cheese flavor with the brand’s signature salted crunch. The bags are expected to retail for a suggested $2.29 each.

Salty Snacks

Vlasic: There’s no slowing America’s pickle craze, which saw $518 million in pickle-flavored snack sales last year, up 39% from the previous year8. Visitors to the Conagra booth can sample Vlasic® Pickle Balls™ Dill Pickle Flavor Corn Puffs in both Original and Spicy flavors. The bold, pickle-flavored snack delivers the unmistakable taste of dill pickles in a convenient, poppable format. The 2 oz. bag is ideal for active lifestyles and everyday snacking occasions and has a suggested retail price of $2.49 each. Also available in a larger 6.5 oz size bag with a suggested retail price of $3.99 each.

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP: Popcorn is a delicious way to add fiber to your diet, and Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP proudly offers America’s #1 selling ready-to-eat Kettle Corn9, the perfect sweet and salty snack to grab on your next convenience store visit. The 2.25 oz. bag of Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, which retails for $2.29, is an ideal flavor pairing for those seeking a convenient, gluten-free, non-GMO snack. C-store shoppers can spot Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Kettle Corn by its iconic purple bag.

Andy Capp’s: Andy Capp’s® turns up the heat with its iconic Hot Fries, a longtime fan favorite known for bold flavor and satisfying crunch. Shaped like fries and packed with a signature spicy kick, Hot Fries remain a go-to snack for consumers seeking a flavorful, ready-to-eat option. A 3 oz. size bag retails for $1.49.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company’s roster of leading brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

1-3, 5-9: Circana POS MULO+w/C L52 Ending 2/22/26 (Snacks = RTE Salty Snacks, RTE Popcorn, Microwave Popcorn, Meat Snacks, Seeds/Snack Nuts/Trail Mix).

4: Circana POS MULO+w/C L52 Ending 6/28/26 (Meat Snack Category, brands > 1 Share).

BUFFALO WILD WINGS®, BUFFALO WILD WINGS GO and all related logos are trademarks of BUFFALO WILD WINGS, INC. used under license.

WWE is a trademark of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Aaron Judge and ALL RISE trademarks and copyrights used with permission of Aaron Judge and the ALL RISE Foundation.

Andy Capp’s ©Copyright Reach plc, Creators Syndicate.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company’s portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers’ ever-changing food preferences. Conagra’s brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender’s®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what’s right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2026 net sales of over $11 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.