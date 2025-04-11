The “Whoop That Trick!” movement is heading to The CW Network.

But not on WWE NXT.

Variety was first to report the news on Thursday that former WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will be appearing as a guest star on The CW Network series, “All American.”

Williams becomes the second WWE NXT Superstar to crossover onto CW Network original programming, with Tony D’Angelo being the first. On Thursday, he spoke with Variety about the opportunity to show off his acting chops on the season finale of “All American.”

“I am super excited to be a part of this new season of ‘All American,'” Williams said. “They treated me like royalty, put me in my own trailer, and made sure I looked top tier.”

Williams continued, “I really appreciated that because four years ago, I was working as an extra–as a kicker–for South Crenshaw. To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me. They have a great cast and crew, incredible directors, and a strong team. It was an honor be a part of the show.”