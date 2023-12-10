The next challengers for the NXT World Championship and NXT Women’s Championship have been decided.

At the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT., Blair Davenport emerged victorious in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

After the big win, she called out NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, who came out, but was attacked as soon as she began walking down the entrance ramp by the returning Cora Jade.

Later in the show, Trick Williams pulled off the comeback of the century to emerge victorious in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

After going into the final few minutes of the match as the only entrant with 0 points on the scoreboard, while others were in a three-way tie with three points and a fourth competitor with two, Trick went on to score four back-to-back-to-back-to-back pin falls just before the clock expired.

With his victory, Trick Williams is now next-in-line for a shot at the NXT World Championship, which will be decided in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT PLE between reigning title-holder Ilja Dragunov and challenger Baron Corbin.

The Davenport-Valkyria and Williams-Dragunov (or Corbin) title matches are scheduled to take place at NXT New Year’s Evil.