Trick Williams checked a major milestone off his career list last month when he entered the Men’s Royal Rumble for the first time.

Speaking with Baby Huey on 107.7 The Bone, Williams described the experience as unforgettable.

“It was an awesome experience, man. Unreal,” Williams said. “Saudi Arabia was great, the food was great, the people treated us like royalty. I appreciated that. Meeting the people there, a lot of people don’t speak English, you know? But everybody knew three words. ‘Whoop that Trick.’”

Now officially part of the SmackDown roster after his call up at the start of 2026, Williams is settling into main roster life. He has already scored singles victories over Rey Fenix and Matt Cardona and recently won a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

During the interview, Williams addressed the perception that he was originally expected to move up to the main roster last year. Instead, he remained in WWE NXT and participated in the crossover storyline with TNA. Looking back, he sees that extra year as critical.

“Everything happens when it’s supposed to,” Williams said. “I became your TNA — excuse me, baby, your ‘Trick-NA’ World Champion in that extra year there. And that was very necessary, put me in a whole different caliber. The confidence, charisma’s through the roof, and that just comes from reps and being in high-pressure situations.”

Williams will compete tonight inside the Elimination Chamber alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Je’Von Evans. The winner is expected to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

For Williams, the journey from NXT standout to Royal Rumble participant to Chamber contender has unfolded on its own timeline. If his perspective is any indication, he believes he arrived on the main roster exactly when he was ready.