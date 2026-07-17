WWE United States Champion Trick Williams has his sights set on a dream match with Booker T, hoping to share the ring with the Hall of Famer in what could be the veteran’s retirement bout.

Williams’ rise to stardom during his time in WWE NXT was aided in part by Booker T, whose energetic commentary and signature ad-libs during Williams’ entrances became a fan-favorite element of his presentation.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest (see video below), Williams said it would be fitting for Booker T’s final match to come against the superstar he helped develop.

“Word through the grapevine is Booker T wants one more match. He said he wants one more match, and I think it’s only right, it’s only fitting, that his last match is with the man he helped mould into the superstar he is today. I was thinking, what better time than the present, maybe within the next year or so. How would y’all like to see Booker T vs. the Anointed One Trick Williams?”

Booker T addressed Williams’ comments on the latest episode of his Reality of Wrestling podcast and admitted the proposed 2027 timeframe gives him an opportunity to see if he can prepare for one final match.

“He gave me a time period, ’27, that gives me time to figure out what this year is going to look like for Booker T. As far as, can I really get in the gym and hang and bang? I’m talking about hanging and banging hard for just one more time. That’s the question,” Booker T said. “Kind of like Conor McGregor. Kind of like Conor McGregor. Can I get myself, can I will myself to get in the gym and make it happen? And I think I can. So we’ll see how that plays out. I’m serious. I’m serious.”

While nothing has been announced regarding a potential match, both Williams and Booker T have now publicly expressed interest in making the bout happen, with 2027 being floated as a possible target.