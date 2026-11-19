Trick Williams has his sights set on one of WWE’s biggest stars.

The reigning WWE United States Champion has made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to step inside the ring with Roman Reigns, a match he has been publicly pushing for since 2023.

During a recent appearance on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast, Williams was asked to name his dream opponent. Despite the number of potential matchups available to him, his answer hasn’t changed.

“Man honestly, it’s probably cliche, I’m sure everybody say it. But right now, I feel like the top of the business is Roman Reigns,” Williams said. “If I want to go down as one of the greatest, that’s who I want my match against, Roman Reigns. Go against the best.”

The Undertaker encouraged Williams to aim high, suggesting that someone eventually needs to knock Reigns off his pedestal.

Williams didn’t hesitate when responding to the WWE Hall of Famer, making it clear that he has no reservations about stepping into the ring with The OTC.

“Somebody got to do it. Why not me? I ain’t scared,” Williams said. “Go to the top, you know what I mean? Don’t waste your time with everything in between, let’s see where you stand.”

While a potential showdown between Williams and Reigns remains on his wish list, The OTC currently has other business to handle.

Reigns is scheduled to join forces with The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to battle The 946’s Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Lucien Price and Royce Keys in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28.