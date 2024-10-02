Your winner …AND NEW!

The WWE NXT World Championship changed hands in the main event of the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 1, 2024, from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In the main event of the evening, CM Punk served as special guest referee in front of his adoring hometown crowd, and counted three for Trick Williams as he had former title-holder Ethan Page’s shoulders pinned to the mat.

With the win, Trick Williams is once again the WWE NXT World Champion.

As noted, WWE unveiled a brand new WWE NXT World Championship title belt earlier in the show on October 1.

Trick through the barricade! Things are already chaotic in our main event!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EFuy2IvNUH — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024