Your winner …AND NEW!
The WWE NXT World Championship changed hands in the main event of the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 1, 2024, from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
In the main event of the evening, CM Punk served as special guest referee in front of his adoring hometown crowd, and counted three for Trick Williams as he had former title-holder Ethan Page’s shoulders pinned to the mat.
With the win, Trick Williams is once again the WWE NXT World Champion.
As noted, WWE unveiled a brand new WWE NXT World Championship title belt earlier in the show on October 1.
️ WHOOP THAT TRICK@_trickwilliams is ready to become champ once again!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vyj0ncdRz6
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
"The Era of Ego goes on!"@OfficialEGO is ready for the moment! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/E8eQ5CEkXC
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
Trick through the barricade!
Things are already chaotic in our main event!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EFuy2IvNUH
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
HE DID IT!!!
TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW #WWENXT CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/qkdlwvEDDN
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
It's a party in Chicago!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nSkXTIBms3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024
WHOOP THAT TRICK!
TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW #WWENXT CHAMPION!!!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/aCs8h4sqq6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024